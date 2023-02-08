Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

