Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $294.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $232.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

