Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.