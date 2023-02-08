Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 241 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 62.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 70.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:AYX opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

