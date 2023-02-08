Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 461.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

DNP opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

