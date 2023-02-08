Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

