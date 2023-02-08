Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progyny were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,797. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny Trading Down 4.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

