Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

