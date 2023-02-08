Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Reduced by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

