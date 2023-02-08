Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

