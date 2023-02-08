Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $46,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after acquiring an additional 85,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after buying an additional 439,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

