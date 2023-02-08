First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

