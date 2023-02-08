First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 52.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.