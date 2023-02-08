First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAU stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

