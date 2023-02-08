First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $168.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

