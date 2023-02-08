First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

