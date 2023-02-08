First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

