EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in EnPro Industries by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About EnPro Industries

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.