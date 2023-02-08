Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,423 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in UiPath were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

PATH stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.62.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock worth $192,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

