Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

XHR stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

