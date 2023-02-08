Creative Planning Makes New $177,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

