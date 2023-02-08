Creative Planning Invests $220,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.03. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

