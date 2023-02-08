Cowen Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $135.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 358.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

