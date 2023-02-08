C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 24,158 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.0% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $510,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,221,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,172,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,189 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

