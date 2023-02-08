Barclays PLC Purchases 5,777 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,042. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

