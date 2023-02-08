Barclays PLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

