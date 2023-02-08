Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,517.4% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.6% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,221,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,172,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,189 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.