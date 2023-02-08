Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

