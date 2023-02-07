Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 141,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 731,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after purchasing an additional 360,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

