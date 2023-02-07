The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAON were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $176,636.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,270.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $176,636.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,270.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $1,810,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

AAON stock opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.