The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 219 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Hub Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.