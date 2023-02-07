Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $786.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

