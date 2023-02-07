Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $486,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KREF stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Stories

