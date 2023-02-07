Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

