Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Summit Materials by 28.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 149,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 128,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SUM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.