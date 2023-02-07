Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.
Sprout Social Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of SPT opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.