Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,224.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.

On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.

Shares of SPT opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

