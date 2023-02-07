SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

