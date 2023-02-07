Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

