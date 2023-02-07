Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

