Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Trading Down 0.5 %

Graham Increases Dividend

Shares of Graham stock opened at $666.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $618.88 and a 200 day moving average of $599.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

