GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of GATX opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.96 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

