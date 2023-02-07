Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.