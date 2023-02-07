First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,404 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

