First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,154,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 394,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

