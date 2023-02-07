First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $126.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

