First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Easterly Government Properties Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.