First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

