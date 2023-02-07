First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 549.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BLFS stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,718 shares of company stock worth $2,715,234 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.