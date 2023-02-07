First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.