First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,665 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

